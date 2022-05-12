Boulder County officials searching for missing 14-year-old

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Heaven White was last seen at Manhattan Middle School in Boulder at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. She walked inside, but was marked absent from her classes, the sheriff's office said. They said she may have been picked up from the school and brought to her grandparent's home on Sugarloaf Drive between 1:30 and 3 p.m.

She does not have a history of running away. The sheriff's office said investigators believe it is possible she's with a non-family member she met online.

White is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and braces. Her hair may have been dyed, the sheriff's office said. At the time she went missing, she was wearing yellow pants, a tie-dye pink shirt, rainbow high top sneakers, a burgundy backpack and turquoise lunch bag.

Anybody who has seen Heaven is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444.