Boulder County music teacher arrested for sex assault on students

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County music teacher has been arrested after four students accused him of touching them sexually on school property.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Da’Jon Tyrik James, 27, Thursday on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of unlawful sexual contact.

James was a teacher at the Dawson School.

Four female students ages 17-19 reported James subjected them to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling, inappropriate complimenting and inappropriate kissing on their foreheads during school hours on school property, according to the sheriff's office.

James is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail.

Anyone who may have more information on any additional victims is asked to contact Det. Compton at (303) 441-1760.