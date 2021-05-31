Boulder County authorities searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing car, firearm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County authorities are searching for two suspects accused of fleeing from deputies and stealing a vehicle and firearm early Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office saw a suspicious vehicle around Williams Fork Trail and Spine Road, across State Highway 119 from Boulder Reservoir. The vehicle, a black Tahoe, did not have any license plates and the person behind the wheel was driving erratically as it left the area and made a left to head east on Lookout Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver then turned into a neighborhood at Idylwild Street.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled farther into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office said deputies and Colorado State Patrol established a perimeter. Shortly afterward, the Tahoe driver left the neighborhood, running over stop sticks. The sticks punctured both front tires, the sheriff's office said.

The driver continued toward the Williams Fork Trail area with deputies in pursuit. The Tahoe came to a stop on 63rd Street and Nautilus Court after one tire became completely disabled, and two males fled from the vehicle on foot, the sheriff's office said. Deputies could only see that they appeared to be Hispanic males wearing all black.

Authorities set up another perimeter and the Boulder County Regional SWAT Team was deployed after deputies found about 200 rounds of ammunition in the Tahoe, as well as a catalytic converter, and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen. The Tahoe had also been stolen.

A thorough search for the suspects came up empty.

As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, the suspects have not been located or identified.

Anybody with information on this case can call Boulder County Sheriff's Office communications at 303-441-4444.