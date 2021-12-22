Boulder company wants to help kids build better worlds within the 'metaverse'

If the future of the internet and the so-called “metaverse” seems a little scary, a Boulder-based business wants to help kids make it a more welcoming, positive place.

The creators of Bitsbox, which teaches kids how to code, are launching their next venture, Blueprint.

“It’s an online playground, where kids can build 3D virtual worlds,” said Bitsbox co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Aidan Chopra.

Blueprint has some similarities to the popular games Minecraft and Roblox, but it’s more than just a game. In fact, Chopra said, kids will be able to create their own games in the space. And Blueprint takes it a step further, teaching kids to create the type of “metaverse” worlds that many predict are the future of the internet.

“If we’re teaching those skills and providing these tools to a really broad group of people, then maybe we have a shot at creating a place that’s actually welcoming to everyone, maybe we have a shot at turning this thing into a net positive,” Chopra said.

Like the subscription boxes offered through Bitsbox, Blueprint will incorporate elements of the physical world. Chopra gave an example of creating a birthday party invitation in the virtual space, and the company would send a physical invitation to the recipient.

“We’re really excited about mixing the digital experience with what happens in the real world and keep kids from being just immersed in the technology all the time,” Chopra said.

Users will be able to connect with their friends in Blueprint but will not be allowed to interact with strangers. Chopra said the target audience is 8-year-olds through high school.

Blueprint is currently in the development phase and crowdfunding through Kickstarter. It’s expected to be widely available by next summer.