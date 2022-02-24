Boulder Co. coroner identifies body as Longmont man missing since September

DENVER – The Boulder County coroner formally identified the body of a man found near Sandstone Ranch in Longmont earlier this month as a 55-year-old man who had been missing since last September.

The coroner said the body of 55-year-old Saza Lee was found Feb. 13 near Sandstone Ranch. The coroner said his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Denver7 spoke with Lee’s wife, Bobbie Lee, back in September 11 days after Saza Lee went for a bike ride from their home in Longmont and never returned home.

Bobbie Lee said Saza had planned to ride his bike from near Mountain View Cemetery to Kanemoto Park, which is about 3 miles south. He left around 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, texted his wife at 8:13 p.m. saying he would be home around 10 to 10:30 p.m., and then she never heard from him.

Sandstone Ranch is about 5 miles east of Kanemoto Park. Longmont police have not discussed the circumstances under which Lee’s body was found.

Bobbie Lee said in September she would have to move into a new home because Saza Lee provided their family’s primary income.

"I just want him to come home. I love him, and I hope he's not hurt," she said at the time.