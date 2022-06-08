Boulder City Council adopts sweeping gun control measures

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder City Council adopted several gun control ordinances Tuesday in response to a wave of mass shootings across the country and following the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in March 2021.

The measures, which were passed unanimously by the council, came after nearly two hours of public comment, which largely featured support.

Key measures in the ordinances include:



A ban on both the sale and possession of assault weapons

A limit on magazines of more than 10 rounds

A minimum age of 21-years-old to possess a firearm

A ban on carrying a firearm at demonstrations, polling locations, and any business with a liquor license

A ban on “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits or 3D printers and therefore don’t have serial numbers

A requirement that gun shops post signs describing the “dangers of gun ownership” in both English and Spanish

A 10-day waiting period for obtaining a gun after a background check is performed

By video address, Congressman Joe Neguse addressed the council and voiced his support for the ordinances.

“Meaningful gun violence prevention legislation at every level of government will save lives,” Neguse said.

Ahead of the meeting, the Colorado Shooting Association encouraged members to sign up to speak out against the measures, saying the city is “mounting a full scale assault against the Second Amendment.”

With the adoption of the ordinances, Boulder joined Louisville in passing gun control measures Tuesday.