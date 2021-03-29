Boulder church holds 'Hope and Healing' service while raising funds for mental health resources

BOULDER, Colo. — For faith-based congregations across the state, the first Sunday following tragedy in Boulder meant another chance to mourn and remember the lives lost. Pinewood Church based in Boulder chose to hold a hope and healing service.

The service was held in the parking lot of Vineline Church in Longmont. Vineline has allowed Pinewood to utilize its facilities for the past two years.

"I've noticed a lot of people have had to fight just to stay present with how they feel about it." said Luke Humbrecht, lead pastor of Vineline Church.

Prayers, songs and messages of forgiveness were shared during the service, which comes amid an ongoing fundraiser by Pinewood Church to collect donations for three counseling centers in the Boulder area.

"It hits a lot harder when its closer to home. When it's your grocery store, when it's people you could possibly know... when you're texting your friends making sure they're safe," said Ashleigh Fetter, a Pinewood Church member.

To donate to the fund click here.