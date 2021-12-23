Boulder authorities successfully rescue lost hiker

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder authorities were able to successfully rescue a lost hiker Wednesday.

Around 5:36 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a call that a 34-year-old man had gotten lost and was not able to find the trail.

A ranger with the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks used a GPS coordinate received through 911 and determined the man was between the Mallory Cave trail and Bear Canyon trail.

The ranger located the hiker and escorted him down to the trailhead safely. The sheriff's office says the hiker's only complaint was being dehydrated.

Authorities say the rescue took approximately two and a half hours.