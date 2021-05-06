Boulder-area breweries collaborate to help King Soopers shooting victims

BOULDER, Colo. — People often come together over a beer, but a mix-and-match six-pack from Boulder-area breweries is being packaged up to bring the community together after the recent King Soopers tragedy.

"I mean, standing by and watching other people help is not the way the brewing community works. This is a tragedy that happened in our community, and we can’t stand by and watch other people suffer without getting involved to try to help,” said Henry Wood, Upslope Brewing Company vice president of sales and marketing.

“When I got the phone call, I was like, 'Yeah, absolutely we’re in. What do you need for me?'” said Michael Memsic, Sanitas Brewing Company CEO.

“We were like, "Absolutely, automatically yes.' So we’re happy to be part of it,” said Jill Preston, Lefthand Brewing director of marketing.

Upslope Brewing Company, Bootstrap Brewing, Oskar Blues, Lefthand Brewing, Sanitas Brewing Company and Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery are all contributing one can to the special six-pack.

“Hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the victims and the victims families,” said Andy Nathan, Fortnight Collective CEO.

They go on sale in a couple of weeks, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The goal is simple.

"So if we can get the community out to our taprooms and buy this beer, $10 a six-pack, we could raise a total of $20,000-plus for the Colorado Healing Fund,” Wood said.

The decision to give back to the community comes in a year that's been tough on many small businesses.

“If we’re not willing to participate and support our communities, then what is the point of being a community driven business? So for us, this is more about what we’re doing than it is about the cash,” Memsic said.

They just hope they can pour cash into the fund and contribute through collaboration.

"We have to help our community and help our neighbors,” Preston said.

Compassion, once again, is bubbling up to the surface.

“It’s what we can do to help, and we hope that it does have the intended healing,” Wood said.

