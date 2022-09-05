Both directions of I-25 closed in Thornton for shooting involving officer

THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway because of a shooting involving an officer.

The Thornton Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred, but it did not say how any officers were involved at this time. A man was taken to the hospital with injuries, but police did not provide information on the severity of the injuries.

Thornton police did not provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The department said the investigation was "in the early stages."

The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the interstate closure shortly before 8 a.m. Drivers are being forced off the interstate.

I-25 is closed in both directions, from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy, because of a Thornton PD officer-involved shooting. One adult male transported to area hospital. This investigation is in the early stages, with limited info right now. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/hSDNO9cfYb — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.