Both directions of I-25 closed in Thornton for shooting involving officer

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 05, 2022
THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway because of a shooting involving an officer.

The Thornton Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred, but it did not say how any officers were involved at this time. A man was taken to the hospital with injuries, but police did not provide information on the severity of the injuries.

Thornton police did not provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The department said the investigation was "in the early stages."

The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the interstate closure shortly before 8 a.m. Drivers are being forced off the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

