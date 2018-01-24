Booby-trapped bike trail near Colorado Springs concerns cyclists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -- A troubling discovery on a trail outside Colorado Springs has the entire cycling community concerned.

The photo showing a booby trap of fishing line strung across a path is circulating on social media. The cyclists who saw it, who did not wish to be identified, said that they took it down Friday after spotting it in Sesame Canyon in North Cheyenne Canyon Park.

It isn't the first time. In 2016, it was tacks on the road in Jefferson County. There were homemade spike boards on a path in Eagle. And other similar wire booby traps have been found from Carbondale to Littleton in recent years.

And while this one didn't hurt anyone, it is scaring plenty of people, who believe the message is clear.

"There is a better outlet for expressing their opposition to mountain bikes, which is presumably what this is - it's generally what it is," said Harry Hamill, a board member with Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, a nonprofit group of mountain bike supporters in Colorado Springs. "People take ownership of the trails. Like, 'This is my trail, I've lived here all my life I've been on it. Get off,' kind of a thing."

John Crandall, the owner of Old Town Bike Shop in Colorado Springs, said the entire cycling community is concerned, posting about the trap on social media and blogs.

"The way these things are set up -- they're invisible, but it could be fatal," said Crandall. "Making the whole state aware, I think, is really valuable, really worthwhile."

Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation is investigating the report and encouraging people to document and report any booby traps.