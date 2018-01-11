Bon Jovi announces new Denver show for 2018, discount for 2017 buyers

DENVER – If you bought a ticket for Bon Jovi’s canceled 2017 show in Denver, you’ll get dibs and a discount on tickets for the band’s upcoming tour stop.

The band said it was forced to cancel its performance last year due to “illness and routing challenges” and as a result, Denver will be the first stop on the spring leg of the band’s ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ tour.

Bon Jovi will perform at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans who bought tickets for the 2017 show will be able to buy tickets for the new concert ahead of the general public and at a 50-percent discount. The pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

General public tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at altitudetickets.com. Each ticket purchase will include a CD of ‘This House Is Not for Sale.’

In addition to the spring tour leg, Bon Jovi is re-releasing ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ on Feb. 23 with two new songs.