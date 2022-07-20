DENVER – A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Colorado State Capitol early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers are not sure if the threat is credible at this time but said the evacuation – which started at about 12:30 p.m. – was done out of an abundance of caution.

Security checks are underway inside the building, a CSP spokesman said.

