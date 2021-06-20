Bomb squad renders “homemade electronic device” safe after suspicious motorcycle closes ramp

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a "homemade electronic device" was discovered and rendered safe after investigating a suspicious motorcycle parked on the side of a freeway ramp Sunday afternoon.

The ramp from northbound Interstate 25 to westbound U.S. 36 was closed while police and the Adams County Bomb Squad investigated the motorcycle. The ramp remains closed to traffic as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office later tweeted that during the investigation, "Bomb Squad technicians found and rendered safe a “home made” electronic device. There is currently no threat to the public."

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.