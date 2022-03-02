Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — A moment about the death of President Joe Biden's son during the State of the Union address turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republican's most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of the evening, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Her outburst drew a chorus of boos from Democrats.

It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior has become frequent.

Boebert was unapologetic afterward. "I couldn't stay silent," she tweeted.

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.



Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Following the address, Democrat Rep. Jason Crow provided comments during which he said Boebert "doesn't know what she's doing."

"During a moment where the president was trying to honor our fallen as the commander in chief, a very somber moment that both Republicans and Democrats were recognizing and reflecting on, she took it upon herself to sow politics and try to interrupt the president's speech, which was entirely inappropriate," Crow said.

