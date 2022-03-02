Watch
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

Evelyn Hockstein/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 02, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A moment about the death of President Joe Biden's son during the State of the Union address turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republican's most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of the evening, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Her outburst drew a chorus of boos from Democrats.

It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior has become frequent.

Boebert was unapologetic afterward. "I couldn't stay silent," she tweeted.

Following the address, Democrat Rep. Jason Crow provided comments during which he said Boebert "doesn't know what she's doing."

"During a moment where the president was trying to honor our fallen as the commander in chief, a very somber moment that both Republicans and Democrats were recognizing and reflecting on, she took it upon herself to sow politics and try to interrupt the president's speech, which was entirely inappropriate," Crow said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
