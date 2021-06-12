Watch
Body recovered from Carter Lake Reservoir in Larimer County

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 14:59:55-04

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials said the body of a man was recovered from Carter Lake Reservoir in Larimer County Saturday morning.

A boater discovered the body in the water around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews arrived and recovered the body. Efforts to positively identify the man are currently underway.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as an unattended death. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the male’s identity, cause, and manner of death at the conclusion of their investigation.

