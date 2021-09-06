Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body of Colorado firefighter, 24, recovered from Alabama lake

items.[0].image.alt
Cliff Williams | Alexander City Outlook
The Alexander City Fire Department and local rescue volunteers pray over the body of Zachary Lewis.
Cliff Williams - Alexander City Outlook_Zachary Lewis body recovered in lake.jpg
Rattlesnake Fire Protection District.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 14:27:30-04

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Colorado firefighter from Lake Martin in Alabama.

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett says the body of 24-year-old Zachary Dakota Lewis was found Sunday night in Lake Martin.

Al.com reports that Lewis was a firefighter for the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District, which serves northwest Elbert County in Colorado, and was visiting the Alabama lake with friends.

Authorities say the search for Lewis began Thursday, when he was reported missing after a boating incident in which he disappeared beneath the water’s surface.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive