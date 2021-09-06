Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The body of an American man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort.

Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg of Colorado died atop the Illimani mountain.

Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man's lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain.

Family members described Granberg as big-hearted, adventurous and well-traveled with friends all over the world.

He graduated from Princeton University with a math degree and was an exceptional singer.

His mother, Jean Granberg, said her heart was broken.