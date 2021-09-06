Watch
Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak

Daniel Granberg/AP
In this Sept. 12, 2020, photo provided by Jean Granberg, her son, Daniel Granberg poses for a selfie at the basin just south of Trinity and Storm King Peaks in Silverton, Colo. The body of the American man, who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks, arrived Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort. Rescue workers said 24-year-old Granberg, of Colorado, died atop the Illimani mountain. (Daniel Granberg/Courtesy of Granberg Family via AP)
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The body of an American man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort.

Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg of Colorado died atop the Illimani mountain.

Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man's lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain.

Family members described Granberg as big-hearted, adventurous and well-traveled with friends all over the world.

He graduated from Princeton University with a math degree and was an exceptional singer.

His mother, Jean Granberg, said her heart was broken.

