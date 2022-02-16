Watch
Body found near Conifer; Jefferson County Sheriff's Office conducting homicide investigation

Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Feb 15, 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near Conifer Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m., investigators recovered a body near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road near Conifer.

The circumstances in which the body was discovered are suspicious, the sheriff's office said. A homicide investigation is underway.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will identify the victim as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who drive through that area in the past week and saw anything out of the ordinary to call the tip line at 303-271-5612.

