Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found in water at Chatfield State Park

items.[0].image.alt
South Metro Fire Rescue
body in water chatfield state park.jpeg
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 22:31:22-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — A recovery mission is underway at Chatfield State Park after a body was found in the water Tuesday.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the body was found in the water east of the Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The recovery and an investigation are underway.

SMFR, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are all responding to the scene. SMFR later confirmed the scene was located in Jefferson County, and the sheriff's office will conduct the investigation as SMFR handles recovery operations.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said no roads are closed down in the area, but said there will be a police presence in the area "for a while."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school