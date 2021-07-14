Body found in water at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. — A recovery mission is underway at Chatfield State Park after a body was found in the water Tuesday.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the body was found in the water east of the Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The recovery and an investigation are underway.

SMFR, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are all responding to the scene. SMFR later confirmed the scene was located in Jefferson County, and the sheriff's office will conduct the investigation as SMFR handles recovery operations.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said no roads are closed down in the area, but said there will be a police presence in the area "for a while."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

SMFR @jeffcosheriffco @dcsheriff and @CPW_NE are on scene of a deceased person found in the water east of the Chatfield State Park Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Rd. and Wadsworth Blvd. Circumstances are unknown, the investigation and recovery are beginning. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/zRGdvPXOVy — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2021

