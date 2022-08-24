Body found in Northglenn Water Treatment Facility reservoir, no impact to drinking water

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man's body was pulled from a reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning, and officials say the incident does not impact the quality of water in the city.

Employees found the body in the facility's reservoir just after 7 a.m.

The Northglenn Police Department, North Metro Fire Rescue District and the Adams County Coroner responded to the scene and recovered a man's body.

He has not been identified. The circumstances surrounding his death, including how he accessed the reservoir and how long his body was in the water, remain under investigation.

As of now, police said they do not suspect foul play.

According to police, this incident does not impact the quality of water in the city. The man's body was found in the terminal reservoir, which is raw, untreated water. It undergoes treatment and disinfection before it is distributed around the city.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Mayns at 303-450-8970 or jpmayns@northglenn.org.

Some of Northglenn's source water comes from snow melt on Berthoud Pass. In late June, authorities said they believed a suspect purposefully damaged and destroyed Northglenn's water gates on Berthoud Pass, resulting in a decrease in water output in the city.