Body found in Douglas County identified as woman reported missing in July

DENVER — The body of a woman found on Saturday in Douglas County has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in July, according to El Paso County officials.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Sara Bayard, 55. She was first reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on July 4.

Bayard had last been seen at a convenience store in Parker on June 28.

On Saturday, her body was found off Highway 83 and N. Pinery Parkway in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Coroner’s office has not yet determined a cause and manner of death.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact their Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.

