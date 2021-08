DENVER — A body was found in a pond in Denver City Park after a report of a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon.

A report of a person on a bike who fell in the water at the park came into emergency dispatch around 4 p.m.

Crews with the Denver Fire Department responded and attempted to locate the person.

Around 6:45 p.m., Denver Fire tweeted that a water rescue team found a body in Duck Pond at City Park. The individual has not been identified.

Denver police are conducting a death investigation.