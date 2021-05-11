Watch
Body found in Cherry Creek Reservoir spillway on Tuesday, sheriff's office says

Posted at 1:01 PM, May 11, 2021
Authorities are working to remove a body from the Cherry Creek Reservoir spillway, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cherry Creek Reservoir spillway near Interstate 225 and the Kennedy Golf Course, just south of Parker Road.

South Metro Fire is helping to remove the body from the deep water.

The sheriff's office said they have not confirmed if the person's death was the result of a suicide or criminal act.

There is not threat to the public, the sheriff's office said. Drivers may see authorities in the area as they continue the investigation.

It's not clear how the body was found. It was recovered by 1:26 p.m., according to South Metro Fire.

No other details were available as of 12:50 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

