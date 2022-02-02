Watch
Body found inside charred car in downtown Denver parking garage

Police: Death likely a suicide
Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 02, 2022
DENVER — A body was found inside a charred car that was parked inside a downtown Denver parking garage early Wednesday morning.

Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said crews were called to a report of a car fire at 1520 Stout St. around 5 a.m.

A photo of the scene shared with Denver7 appears to show the vehicle was parked on the top level of the parking garage.

An investigation is ongoing has been turned over to the Denver Police Department.

The department later announced the death is likely a suicide.

