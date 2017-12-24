Body found in burned Denver home; cause of death under investigation

3:09 PM, Dec 24, 2017
Denver Fire

DENVER – Firefighters found a body in a home that was damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 4900 block of West 10th Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. and located the body inside.

The body has not yet been identified, nor has a cause of death been determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

