Body found in burned Denver home; cause of death under investigation

DENVER – Firefighters found a body in a home that was damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 4900 block of West 10th Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. and located the body inside.

The body has not yet been identified, nor has a cause of death been determined.

DFD responded to a structure fire at 4925 W. 10th Ave. Initial reports indicated the removal of one deceased occupant. Main body of fire was extinguished, and crews are working to extinguish hidden pockets of fire prior to investigation. Only relevant updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/eta0cYhJMF — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 24, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.