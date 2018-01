FREEMONT COUNTY, Colo – A body found in the Arkansas river is that of a man who went missing after a rafting accident in late June.

Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body found east of the Holcim Cement Plant in the Arkansas River in late July is 31-year-old Eric Ashby.

According to investigators, Ashby was last seen on June 28, 2017 when he was rafting down the Royal Gorge and may have drowned.

Ashby’s body was found nearly a month later after he was last seen with at least three other friends.

“He lost control crossing the river,” Paul Ashby said. “He went down and came up and he was entangled in the ropes. He got tangled again and they didn’t see him come back up.”

He also said that Eric Ashby’s friends did not call for help when he was drowning.

According to Ashby’s father, Paul Ashby, it wasn’t until 10 days later that one of Eric Ashby’s friends called and reported he was missing.

“Ten days later, a girlf that was in the group called me and informed me that my son was dead,” Paul Ashby said. “Then she hung up. The people he was with did nothing for what ever reason.”

Because of this incident, Paul Ashby is pushing for a bill called ‘Eric’s Law.’

If the bill becomes a law, it would make it illegal for people to not try to help in cases like these.

“That takes away the injustice because all of a sudden Eric’s life can save a life,” Paul Ashby said. “This bill could help save lives and that’s all that matters.”