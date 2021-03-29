Body found after house fire in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was found dead following a fire at a home in northern Colorado.

The Coloradoan reports firefighters were called to the home in Old Town Fort Collins on Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for the Poudre Fire Authority says two other residents were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no other injuries.

The victim has only been identified as an adult.

The home sustained extensive smoke damage, but the fire was largely contained to the kitchen and floor below. No other information was released.