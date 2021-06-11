Boater missing after falling into Lake Estes

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man is missing after falling from a boat into Lake Estes Thursday afternoon.

The Estes Park Police Department received multiple reports of a man falling into the lake at approximately 4:27 p.m. and that none of the three other people on the boat could find him, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Estes is closed to boats as the search continues.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District says they are in the area of Fisherman's Nook and asked that everyone avoid the area until emergency responders clear the scene.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent their Marine Evidence Recovery Team to the lake to assist in the search.

The missing man has not been identified.

The circumstances surrounding the man falling into the lake are not known.

