Board votes 5-2 to name Corey Wise as Douglas County School District superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education officially named Corey Wise as superintendent Tuesday night.

Wise was chosen in a 5-2 vote. The two dissenting votes went to Mary Young, superintendent of Warren County Schools in North Carolina. In total, there were more than 100 potential candidates and four finalists introduced for consideration.

The board voted unanimously to choose Wise as the sole finalist for interim superintendent in September 2020.

“The Board is excited about continuing to work with Mr. Wise in leading our district to an even greater place for all our students,”DCSD Board President David Ray said in a statement.

Wise began his career as an educator with DCSD 25 years ago as a student teacher. He became a social studies teacher at Ponderosa High School, taught at Chaparral High School in the school’s first year and later served as assistant principal. He was hired as the founding principal of Legend High School in 2007 and served in the role for seven years.

Wise eventually moved to the DCSD central administration to serve as a director of high schools and then executive director of schools for the east Highlands Ranch region and alternative education.

Wise will replace Dr. Thomas S. Tucker, who resigned in September, for personal and family reasons.

