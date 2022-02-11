Blucifer, the Denver airport's blue mustang, turns 14 years old

Blucifer — the somewhat beloved, somewhat... let's say, unwelcome mustang statue outside the Denver airport — turns 14 years old on Friday.

It’s hard to live in Colorado and never hear about the 32-foot, 9,000-pound blue mustang outside the Denver airport. While it's true name is Blue Mustang, it's also acquired the name Blucifer.

Oh, I haven’t aged a day, you neigh? 😉



It may be my 45th birthday (in horse years) today, but I would agree – I still look like a spring foal.



Because the people want to know, here are my top tips for staying young ⬇ #HappyBirthdayMustang pic.twitter.com/XuRZsp51OE — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 11, 2022

The piece was commissioned as a public art project for DIA in 1993. A panel decided to select American sculpture artist Luis Jimenez to do the work. He had had his work shown in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC.

If you've spent much time in and around Denver, you likely know what happened next: Jimenez started the project but when he was almost done, a piece of the statue fell on him. He suffered a severed artery and lived in a rural area too far from a hospital to get help in time.

READ MORE: Is Blucifer cursed? Is he art? Coloradans weigh in on Denver's eerie-looking mustang

And so a conspiracy was born — that the status was cursed.

The statue was completed by Jimenez's children in 2008 and erected near the airport. At the time, almost everybody was unhappy with the decision. Angry Facebook groups were created. Petitions were signed. All to no avail.

Conspiracists have also questioned why the horse has red, glowing eyes. But it’s a nod to Jimenez’s father, who owned a neon shop in Mexico.

It's not uncommon for reports to circulate about Blucifer being removed from the airport’s property. We’ve seen it time and time again on social media — and people truly begin to believe the Blue Mustang is actually on its way out.

But airport officials have an easy answer to those rumors: "Never."

Blucifer is one of many conspiracies that surround the Denver International Airport, including bunkers, lizard people, the Illuminati and more. You can learn more about them here.