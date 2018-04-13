Blizzard conditions shut down highways in eastern Colorado

High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 3:50PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:46PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 12:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 11:23AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:36PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
DENVER (AP) — Blizzard conditions have shut down Interstate 70 and other highways in eastern Colorado.
A 90-mile (145 kilometer) stretch of I-70 was shut down between Limon to the Kansas border Friday as winds gusting to over 60 mph on the plains caused whiteout conditions.
Highway 34 from Brush to Akron was also closed Friday afternoon. The Colorado State Patrol in Sterling said eight semi trucks west of Akron were blown over and blocking the road.
Hwy 34 from Brush to Akron is closed. There are 8 semi trucks west of Akron blown over and blocking the road. There is a blinding whiteout caused by the blowing snow. We are having a difficult time getting tow trucks to the scene. Please be patient. Avoid unnecessary travel
CSP officials also said every north and south highway in northeast Colorado is closed due to snow, wind or both.
"More than a dozen semi trucks have blown over," an official said via Twitter.
Every north/south highway in NE CO is closed due to snow, wind, or both. More than a dozen semi trucks have blown over. Highway 6 is closed from Sterling to NE. Highway 34 is closed from Brush to Akron with no estimated time for reopening.