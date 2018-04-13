Blizzard conditions shut down highways in eastern Colorado

Associated Press
1:49 PM, Apr 13, 2018
DENVER (AP) — Blizzard conditions have shut down Interstate 70 and other highways in eastern Colorado.

A 90-mile (145 kilometer) stretch of I-70 was shut down between Limon to the Kansas border Friday as winds gusting to over 60 mph on the plains caused whiteout conditions.

Highway 34 from Brush to Akron was also closed Friday afternoon. The Colorado State Patrol in Sterling said eight semi trucks west of Akron were blown over and blocking the road.  

CSP officials also said every north and south highway in northeast Colorado is closed due to snow, wind or both. 

"More than a dozen semi trucks have blown over," an official said via Twitter. 

Besides urging against travel, the National Weather Service is warning ranchers to protect young, vulnerable livestock from the wind, snow and cold.

