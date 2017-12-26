'Blizzard Bags' help needy stock up during winter months

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado hospital is making sure those in need of a meal this winter will be fed no matter the weather.

The Rifle Citizen Telegram reports Grand River Health's Meals on Wheels program has delivered its "Blizzard Bags" to shut-in residents.

Blizzard Bags have 48 hours of shelf stable food and provide meals to Meals on Wheels clients during inclement weather.

The bags have become an annual part of the Meals on Wheels program to better help food anxiety for homebound clients in the area, especially when the snow hits.

An estimated 17,000 meals will be distributed to seniors, disabled and hospice clients throughout the year.

Funds for the project are provided through a grant from the Western Colorado Community Foundation's Mary Catherine Gallarnau Blue Fund, totaling $1,500.