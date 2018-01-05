Bleak forecast for Colorado River water supplies; 20% snowpack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first forecast of the year for Colorado River water supplies is a bleak one.
The river that serves as a key source of water for seven states including California, Colorado, Utah and Nevada is expected to flow at only about 54 percent of its average volume during the key runoff period from April to July.
The National Weather Service's Colorado Basin River Forecast Center in Salt Lake City released a report Wednesday showing December snow totals as low as 20 percent of average in some areas.