Blast of late summer heat hits Colorado, bringing near-record temperatures

DENVER — Near-record, and even possibly record-breaking, heat will continue around Colorado through much of this week.

Around the Front Range, unseasonable temperatures will stay in the upper 90s, with some places on the eastern plains reaching up to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. This is about 12 to 18 degrees above normal for this time of year, the NWS reported.

This heat, in addition to dry conditions, will lead to an elevated wildfire threat, the NWS said.

"Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with relative humidity values dropping into the lower teens across a large area of the region will bring near critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday," the NWS reported.

However, winds are expected to stay weak — no stronger than 25 mph.

The NWS office out of Pueblo warned that Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the week in the region. Isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible near the mountains.

Near-record heat the next few days

On the western slope, the NWS out of Grand Junction said rainfall is also possible each day this week in the San Juan Mountains, but record heat will persist for the next several days.

Across the state, the heat will start to dissipate late in the week and into the weekend.

The NWS said Thursday is the final chance for record-breaking heat this week. The record for the Denver International Airport on Thursday is 94 degrees, so the chance that this record is broken is "very high," the NWS said.

On Thursday, Coloradans may also notice more smoke in the air — this is from the numerous fires over the northern Rocky Mountains, the NWS reported.

U.S. Air Quality Index The screenshot from the U.S. Air Quality Index's smoke map shows the current smoke movements as of Sept. 5 just before 4 p.m.

By that evening, a cold front will creep into the state, bringing much cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday may not even top 70 degrees around Denver, the NWS said. Light precipitation is possible on Friday evening into Saturday.

Drier and warmer conditions will return on Monday with highs near 90 degrees.

The NWS recommends staying hydrated throughout the day and avoiding strenuous activities outside when temperatures are this high.