Black Mountain Fire prompts pre-evacuation notices in Grand County as blaze grows to 150 acres

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 150-acre fire that started Sunday afternoon in Grand County has prompted authorities to issue pre-evacuation notices to residents in the area.

The Black Mountain Fire, as it is being called, is burning mostly on National Forest land about 8 miles northeast of Kremmling in Grand County.

Residents living in K11 and the west side of HHS21 were told Sunday to prepare for possible evacuation orders if fire conditions worsen.

The initial report came in around 1 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While relatively small at this time, firefighters are concerned about the potential growth as dead and downed timber fuel the flames.

“The area where the fire is at is fairly similar country to where the East Troublesome Fire started last year, and we all know what happened with that fire,” said Aaron Voos, a spokesperson for the National Forest Service.

Video of #BlackMountainFire in #GrandCounty 8/29. The fire is approx 150 acres. Per @FS_MBRTB fire is located just west of Slide Mountain. A type 3 IMT has been ordered & multiple crews/engines are on scene. More info will be shared as available: https://t.co/l7wrQcYPoI

#COFire pic.twitter.com/fIA3OBtl3o — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 30, 2021

The East Troublesome Fire was reported on the afternoon of Oct. 14 last year. The fire grew to over 10,000 acres in just three days. But the most dramatic increase occurred between late afternoon on Oct. 21 and the early afternoon of Oct. 22, when the size of the fire exploded from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres during this period.

Crews are hoping that a repeat of last year doesn’t occur with the Black Mountain Fire. But strong winds are in the forecast Monday, which will provide potential for fire growth.

“We've seen what fires in that area can do and want to make sure this one doesn't have similar results,” said Voos.

Multiple agencies are on scene and a large air tanker and helicopter are working the fire. Additional resources have been ordered.

