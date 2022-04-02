BIPOC Mountain Collective offers inclusive fun at the slopes and beyond

If you've been interested in getting outdoors, but you don't want to go alone, the BIPOC Mountain Collective could be the perfect group for you.

The BIPOC Mountain Collective calls itself "a group of Minorities who want to encourage other BIPOC to enjoy the mountains."

BIPOC means Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

The organization welcomes all experience levels, and has several events each month.

The group offers opportunities for skiing, hiking, and relaxed gatherings as well.

The next event will take place in Vail on April 9.

The monthly members meeting is happening at Wah Gwaan Brewing Company on April 13.

You can also email bmc@vibetribeadventures.org for more information.

