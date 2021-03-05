Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill would prohibit legacy status consideration in Colorado college admissions

CU Boulder backs bill to even the playing field
items.[0].videoTitle
A bill banning legacy status from consideration in college admissions has been introduced in the Colorado General Assembly.
Bill would prohibit legacy status consideration in college admissions
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 10:16:07-05

A bill banning legacy status from consideration in college admissions has been introduced in the Colorado General Assembly.

HB21-1173 is sponsored by Adams County Democratic Rep. Kyle Mullica and Democratic State Sen. Brittany Pettersen of Jefferson County.

Among the bill’s backers is the University of Colorado. Executive Director of Admissions Clark Brigger said this is not a primary consideration for CU, but he explained the reason why colleges are interested in legacy status.

“If a student’s family members attended CU Boulder, they probably grew up watching CU football games, they probably have sweatshirts and things that say Colorado on them, and therefore the predictability of that student actually coming to CU is very high," Brigger said.

Brigger said removing legacy status consideration will even the playing field for students, and increase access for first-generation college students and students from lower income families.

According to the text of HB21-1173, it “prohibits a governing board of a state-supported higher education institution from considering legacy.” The bill would still allow colleges to ask questions regarding familial relationships to alumni of the institution in order to collect data.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV