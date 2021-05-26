Bill to create Special Olympics license plate named after Boulder King Soopers shooting victim

DENVER — A bill going through the Colorado legislature has been renamed to honor one of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

House Bill 1323 would make an appropriation to create a Special Olympics license plate.

It has now been named the Teri Leiker Act, honoring 51-year-old Teri Leiker, who was active in Special Olympics. She was working at the time of the shooting and had been an employee with King Soopers for more than 30 years.

The bill would create the Special Olympics license plate, and anyone who makes a donation to a designated nonprofit organization would qualify to get the plate.

To qualify, the designated nonprofit organization must:



Be headquartered in Colorado;

Have existed for at least 40 years;

Provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities;

Collaborate with schools throughout Colorado to bring students together through shared activities that include sports, leadership opportunities, and health education and fitness; and

Ensure that the donation is spent in Colorado to support athletes with intellectual disabilities.

In addition to the normal fees for a license plate, a person must pay two additional one-time fees for the issuance of the plate. One of the fees is credited to the highway users tax fund, and the other fee is credited to the licensing services cash fund.

The amendment for the name change passed out of the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday on an 8-3 vote.

