Bike to Work Day scheduled for June 22 across Front Range

Residents in nine counties across the Denver metro area and Front Range are ready to ditch the car keys and grab the handlebars for Bike to Work Day next week.

The free annual event, created to promote bicycle commuting as a healthy, easy and eco-friendly alternative to driving, is scheduled for June 22 this year, weather permitting. Each year, tens of thousands of residents and businesses participate.

Bike to Work Day is organized by the Denver Regional of Council of Governments’ Way to Go program in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations.

If you're wondering how to create a route from home to work, Bike to Work Day has resources on its website to help you map out the ride. You can use My Way to Go, Bicycle Colorado, or the Colorado Department of Transportation websites. You can find more tips here.

The event also welcomes station hosts, who can set up places where cyclists can grab a bite or drink of water, take a photo, pump their tires and more.

As of Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., Bike to Work Day had gathered 4,353 people pledging to ride, 143 stations and 735 involved companies.

To register — which is free, but helps organizers determine the event's impact — click here.

The event was postponed in 2021 to September due to COVID-19 concerns.