Bike park born out of COVID-19 pandemic now faces ruin

LITTLETON, Colo. — A makeshift bike park has turned into more than a summer pastime for kids in the TrailMark community, but now their beloved park is being threatened.

"We started building these jumps, and it got a lot of people out of their house," 10-year-old Liam Visscher said.

The bike park is located next to TrailMark Park and it consists of dirt mounds that have been fashioned into ramps for riding a mountain bike, allowing neighborhood kids to proudly show off their best jumps.

A group of kids and parents gathered at the park Thursday morning after learning its future is in jeopardy. They received notice from the homeowner's association and South Suburban Parks and Recreation Department about plans to level the area and fence it in, citing safety risks.

"Why would you take away that fun from us? What are the reasons that you need to take it down?" 10-year-old Noah Reeves said.

The parks department said it has known about the bike park since the spring of 2021, adding that at the time, "It was a good thing and didn't pose a safety issue." A spokesperson released the following statement in response to the recent decision to move forward with demolition:

However, in the last few weeks, additional contributions, such as parents hauling dirt into the community and building large jumps and obstacles, have posed a new challenge to the community and SSPR. The safety of our residents is always at the forefront of decisions that involve the community.

Parents and kids said they were shocked by the decision. Now, they're wondering if there's anything they can do to save the park.

“In the summer, South Suburban actually did put a notice up saying that they wanted the kids to stop digging in the bike park. And when I reached out to the park ranger that left the note, he told us if the kids stop digging, they would leave the bike park alone. And actually, if they wanted to, they could add dirt to it," said Deahna Visscher, a parent.

Kids are now circulating a petition in the neighborhood hoping that they can convince public officials to change their mind.

"We would do anything to keep this park here," Reeves said.