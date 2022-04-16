Big Stir Festival honors women in the food & hospitality industries

The Denver metro is one of the best places in the country to enjoy a bite to eat.

Now, a festival will introduce us to some of the women behind the foods and drinks we love so much.

The "Big Stir Festival" takes place on April 23. It honors women making an impact on our state's food, beverage, and hospitality industries.

The first-annual festival and fundraiser "features tastings, educational seminars, local products, live music, and well-deserved leadership awards for 10 local culinary female leaders," according to the event's website.

Tickets are $55 each and include full access to food and beverage tastings and three educational seminars.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Proceeds benefit the Colorado Les Dames d’Escoffier scholarship fund, which supports the education and professional advancement of Colorado female culinary and hospitality students.

