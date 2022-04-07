Biden, U.S. Department of Transportation to invest $181M in Colorado transit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Wednesday a $181 million investment in Colorado transit as part of an overall $20 billion investment in American transit.

The funding is part of the infrastructure bill.

The investment will provide 58 percent more funding, according to FTA, which will help transit agencies modernize and expand services.

"Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation's history."

"This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before," said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. "Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future."

Colorado is set to receive $181,560,111. According to the White House, Denver-Aurora will receive $113,739,727, Fort Collins will receive $6,450,842 and Colorado Springs will receive $11,411,805.

According to the FTA, transit agencies will be able to use the funding to modernize their fleets with new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs and transition to new technologies in order to address the climate crisis.