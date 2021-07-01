Bicyclist dies in crash in Fort Collins on Wednesday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bicyclist died in a crash with a pickup truck in Fort Collins on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Jerome Street and Vine Drive.

Police said they determined that a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup hauling a trailer was headed west on Vine Drive at the time of the crash. A man on a bicycle was traveling south on Jerome Street and turned right onto Vine Drive, colliding with the passenger side of the truck.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Fort Collins's Collision Response and Scene Handling team responded to the scene.

Vine Drive was closed between College Avenue to Linden Street for about four and a half hours.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the cyclist’s identity and cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Collins Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.