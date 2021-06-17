Berthoud middle school teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A teacher at a Berthoud middle school has been arrested for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage student.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a Safe2Tell report alerted them of an allegation involving Kyle Faust, 24, of Thornton, and a 13-year-old student at Turner Middle School in Berthoud.

The sheriff's office said the alleged relationship began in March and occurred both at and away from school.

Investigators took Faust into custody Wednesday, and he's been booked in the Adams County Jail.

He's facing charges of enticement of a child, sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, internet sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child.

Anyone with further information about the incident involving Faust is asked to call the LCSO Investigator Kevin Hobson at (970) 498-5162. Tipsters can also remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers by calling (970) 221-6868.