Berthoud man arrested, charged for money laundering scheme that cost 15 victims more than $850,000

GREELEY, Colo. — A Berthoud man has been charged for a money laundering scheme that scammed 15 victims out of more than $850,000, according to the Office of the Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney.

Investigators believe Bret Lamperes, 51, a realtor at the time, executed 29 sales contracts related to the Investments of Windsor, LLC project located in Windsor. Only eight of the 29 condos were built pursuant to the sales contracts.

In total, investigators believe the defendant stole $852,510 from 15 victims who invested money into the project.

Lamperes is charged with theft, money laundering, two counts of filing a false tax return and tax evasion. He turned himself into the Weld County Jail Tuesday. He’s scheduled to appear in front of a judge Friday morning.

Anyone with additional information or any other victim of Lamperes are asked to contact Weld DA Investigator Cayley Chiodo at (970) 400-4709 or email her at cchiodo@weldgov.com.

