Beloved Castle Rock cycling event, Elephant Rock, reaches its finish line

CASTLE ROCK, Color. — A beloved Castle Rock cycling tradition has reached its finish line.

Elephant Rock has been a part of the community for the last 35 years. Sunday, the event came to an end.

Organizers said it was the town's growth, increased traffic and construction that led them to the decision.

"We've been super happy working with Castle Rock and Douglas County over the years. It's bittersweet to kind of close it down," said event director, Scott Olmsted.

Bob Shaver said he has participated in the event since it started back in 1987.

"It's sad to see this be the last one," he said. "The growth is tough, especially for somebody who has spent their whole life living here. It's really problematic because our infrastructure was not prepared for it."

The current population in Castle Rock is around 80,000 people. That is eight times the amount it was when the event first started three decades ago.

Shaver said he takes all of the precautions as a cyclist, but there's always a concern. He and some of his friends have been hit by cars in the past.

"It's frightening. You just always have to be aware, and look over your shoulder. The speeds now are out of control. Everybody's in this huge hurry," said Shaver.

Even though the Elephant Rock event has run its course, organizers are hoping to replace it with a new event in the future, in a less congested area.

Olmsted said they're considering new venues.

"We are excited to kind of venture out and try something new and revamp the event and get people back out on bikes," he said.