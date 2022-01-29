Beginning Feb. 1, fines for parking code violations in Denver will be more expensive

DENVER — Those who park illegally in Denver will face more expensive fines starting next month.

Fines for most parking violations will increase by $10, with some exceptions. The fines for parking in or blocking a bike lane, sidewalk or crosswalk will increase from $25 to $65.



The fine for parking illegally in an accessible parking space will increase from $150 to $350.

Large vehicles, such as semi-trucks and large business trucks, that use residential neighborhoods to park will be fined $250 instead of $25.

These fine increases come after Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) asked the Denver County Court to consider increases in order to encourage compliance. The city says it has been 15 years since DOTI completed a review of parking fines.

The city anticipates the increases to bring in an additional $6.4 million in 2022. The money will be placed in a DOTI special revenue fund, according to city officials, for mobility and safety improvements.