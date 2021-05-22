Bear spotted running around downtown Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A bear was spotted running around downtown Boulder on Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed.

Wildlife officers and rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks were keeping an eye on the bear, which made its way to a tree near the intersection of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard in downtown Boulder, CPW said.

According to CPW, it spent a good portion of the afternoon and early evening up in the tree, which was "a good thing because that is a safe spot."

Sometime before 7 p.m., a wildlife officer reported the bear had come down, crossed Arapahoe Avenue and was moving southeast along the creek. The wildlife officers said the bear is now in a better spot that is more secluded.

The hope is that the bear stays in the same spot until nighttime, and when the city quiets down, the bear should come down and head back west, CPW says.

People in the area should make sure there are no outside food sources that a bear can get into, according to CPW. If anyone sees the bear, CPW says to give it plenty of space and try to make loud noises, like setting off a car alarm.

