Bear euthanized after animal traps residents in Steamboat home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Wildlife officers euthanized a bear after it entered a home in Steamboat Springs, trapping residents inside, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred Sept. 7 inside a home near downtown Steamboat.

The large black bear entered the home through an open garage door. Once inside, the animal became trapped, also trapping the homeowners in an upstairs room, CPW said. No one was hurt.

The bear was aggressive with responding wildlife officers and could not be removed by hazing, firing a stinging, non-lethal round at the animal. CPW said the bear was put down for reasons of health and human safety.

Residents in the area told CPW District Wildlife Manager Adam Gerstenberger the bear had gotten into food in their garage recently as well.“The bear had a broken lower jaw that was split in the middle,” Gerstenberger said. “It had healed up wrong and one of its canines was hanging out from its upper lip. The other lower canine was shattered, so its teeth weren’t meeting up. The injury is likely the reason why the bear had turned to human food sources.”

Wildlife officials said black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. They caution residents that they may see more bear activity in urban areas.

